WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Wayland police are searching for a driver who struck a 72-year-old woman and drove away from the scene Friday evening, officials said.

At around 6:59 p.m., emergency crews responded to the intersection of Route 30 and Old Tavern Road for a report of a woman hit by a car, according to a joint statement from the Wayland Police and Fire departments.

The 72-year-old woman was taken to a Boston hospital in critical condition, the statement said. The driver, however, left the scene.

Investigators determined the woman was trying to cross Route 30 when she was hit.

Police believe a dark sedan may have been involved in the crash and that the sedan may have front-end damage.

Wayland police are looking for any witnesses or surveillance video that may have been captured near the intersection, officials said. Anyone with information is asked to call Wayland police at 508-358-4721.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)