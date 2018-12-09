Police searching for driver who hit, killed 19-year-old woman in West Boylston

WEST BOYLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a driver who hit and killed a 19-year-old woman as she was walking on Route 190 northbound in West Boylston early Sunday morning, police said.

Troopers responding to a report of a pedestrian in the road on Route 190 northbound about 2:20 a.m. received a second call reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation suggests a 19-year-old Leominster woman driving a 2008 Infiniti lost control of her vehicle, went off the left side of the road, and rolled over into the median, according to police.

After climbing up 20 feet from the bottom of the median and walking onto Route 190 northbound, the woman was struck while walking in the right travel lane by a vehicle that was traveling northbound.

Then, she was struck again by a 2008 Mazda driven by a 40-year-old Leominster man. He stayed on scene.

The woman, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 508-829-8410.

