CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a woman while fleeing the scene of a crash on Interstate 93 in Concord late Friday night.

Troopers responding to a reported crash near Exit 13 around 11:50 p.m. learned there had been a crash between a Jeep and a silver four-door sedan. As the driver of the Jeep pulled over and exited their vehicle, the driver of the silver sedan allegedly struck them while fleeing the scene.

The woman who was struck was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have any further information is asked to contact Trooper Kelsey Scott at 603-223-4381, or Kelsey.P.Scott@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)