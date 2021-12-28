BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for the driver of a Mercedes SUV who slammed into a Dorchester nail salon Monday night and then sped away from the wreckage.

Cell phone and security camera footage shows a black Mercedes SUV parked in front of Happy Nails on Washington Street tried to pull out and struck a passing car. Police said the drivers tried to exchange information, but when the driver of the SUV got back into their car, they then slammed it into the salon.

The SUV then backed out of the store, hit a stone wall across the street and sped away, footage shows. Neighbors said they expected the driver would eventually be tracked down.

“There’s cameras everywhere, any street nowadays. 100 percent,” said Brandon Costa.

