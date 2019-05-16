Police searching for driver who struck, killed pedestrian in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Nashua, New Hampshire on Wednesday before fleeing the scene.

Troopers responding to a report of a pedestrian in the highway on the Everett Turnpike about 7:05 p.m. soon learned that the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle, according to state police. The victim, later identified as Juliette Koss, 68, of Nashua, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After speaking with witnesses, state police determined the suspect vehicle was a tan-colored, mid- to full-sized SUV-type vehicle that will have damage to the front end and bumper area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Daniel Quartulli at 603-223-8993 or email daniel.quartulli@dos.nh.gov.

