Police searching for driver who went on crash course through Dorchester neighborhood

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who went on a crash course through a Dorchester neighborhood earlier this month, hitting several cars parked cars before fleeing the vehicle on foot.

A home security camera caught the car wreaking havoc before stopping in the middle of the street.

“I had never seen anything like it that I had been a part of,” said Andrew Maxfield, a victim of the hit-and-run. “I mean, I thought Bruce Willis was going to jump out of the car and start shooting. That’s the way it looked.”

Maxfield says he ran outside after hearing the commotion just before midnight last Sunday. He found his car mostly destroyed.

“The entire door was just gone,” he said. “The front quarter panel, front fender, drivers side mirrors, all of that. And it was pushed a foot up onto the curb.”

Neighbors say the driver climbed out of the car after trying and failing to take off. Some were recording as they went outside to confront him.

“He came out and was like, walking unstable. I’m not sure if it was the shock or, I don’t know,” said Janina Seibel. “And then he just walked around the car and left.”

“He didn’t hot-foot it out,” Maxfield said. “He was just kind of lumbering down the street. And that’s when we told police, ‘Hey he’s a pretty big dude. He’s wearing a black coat and red pants. He’s probably hammered.'”

Police say they’re still investigating, and no arrests have been made.

Those in the neighborhood say whoever was driving this SUV did more than $100,000 in damage.

“I know that if I had young children I’d be irate at the situation,” Maxfield said. “Just because, God forbid someone gets hurt.”

