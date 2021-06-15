SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 81-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s on Cape Cod.

Jean Orleman left her house in Sandwich during the night and was last seen Tuesday around 3 a.m. in the area of Sagamore Beach, police said.

She is described as a white female, standing about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with white and blond hair.

Orleman operates a black 2018 Toyota RAV4 Massachusetts Registration 3PVK99.

Anyone with information on Orleman’s whereabouts is asked to call Sandwich police at 508-888-1212.

