DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered man who went missing from Duxbury.

James Draper, 57, was last heard from on Monday afternoon, according to Duxbury police.

He reportedly made statements that led police to believe that he may harm himself.

Draper is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with light brown hair.

His vehicle is a 2016 black Audi with a Massachusetts registration of 693ZP5.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Duxbury police at 781-934-5656.

MISSING PERSON – If you see James Draper or have information about him, please call 911 or ⁦@Duxbury_Police⁩. Please share. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/6c9GIu0T1U — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 15, 2020

