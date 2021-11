WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered man who went missing from Worcester.

Officers found Akif Qutab’s car in Princeton but have been unable to find him, according to a post on the Worcester Police Department’s Twitter page.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

