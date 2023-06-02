EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - An armed robber is wanted by police after pulling a gun on a cashier at an Everett store.

Surveillance video shows a man go into Carranzas Market Wednesday night. Investigators said the man pulled out a gun and stole about $1000 from the register.

Police said they have identified a suspect and are working to get a warrant for his arrest.

