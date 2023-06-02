EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - An armed robber is wanted by police after pulling a gun on a cashier at an Everett store.

Surveillance video shows a man go into Carranzas Market Wednesday night. Investigators said the man pulled out a gun and stole about $1000 from the register. 

Police said they have identified a suspect and are working to get a warrant for his arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox