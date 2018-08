FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a former Framingham State University student who they say made threats against a university employee.

Police say they are looking for a gray Honda sedan driven by the former student.

If anyone has information, they are urged to contact Framingham police.

