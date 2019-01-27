Police searching for fourth suspect in Brockton armed robbery

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a fourth suspect after three men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Brockton on Saturday evening.

Police responding to 521 Belmont St. about 7 p.m. say 27-year-old Darius Carter, 23-year-old Dennis Martin, 26-year-old Stephan Stewart, and an unnamed suspect went into a T-Mobile store and assaulted a clerk while robbing the store.

The clerk was transported to a nearby hospital and he is expected to be OK, according to police.

After a manhunt, police found the suspects in a white Chevy near the intersection of Carl and Bristol Avenue. When police approached the vehicle, shots were fired at a nearby Brockton cruiser, according to police.

There were no injuries.

Three of the suspects were captured after abandoning the vehicle. Police are still searching for the fourth.

State police, along with police from Stoughton, East Bridgewater, and West Bridgwater, are assisting in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

