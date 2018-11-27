Police searching for ‘genius’ who dumped pile of wood on front lawn of Middleborough Town Hall

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help in identifying the driver of a truck who was caught on surveillance video dumping debris and wood on the front lawn of the Middleborough Town Hall early Sunday morning.

The Middleborough Police Department shared a photo of the suspect truck on Facebook with a caption that read, “This genius thought it was cute to drop a pile of debris and wood on the front lawn of the Town Hall on Sunday morning.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Rullo at 508-947-1212.

No additional details were available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)