Police searching for girl who posted video of herself stuffing dog in dryer

A disturbing video shows a Texas teenager put her dog into a clothes dryer and turn it on all while live-streaming the scene on her Instagram account.

The girl can be seen lifting the small dog into the appliance, turning it on then clapping and laughing as the dryer begins to turn with the dog trapped inside.

After several seconds, the girl finally opens the door and frees the animal.

Police say they are aware of the video and have determined it was shot in Lewisville a suburb within the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The teen was later identified, though her name is being withheld due to her age.

The video has since been removed from Instagram.

It is not clear if the girl will be facing animal cruelty charges.

The matter remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)