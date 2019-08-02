Police searching for group of men caught on camera stealing gas cans in Natick

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - The Natick Police Department is searching for a group of men who were caught on a surveillance camera stealing gas cans from a landscaping company last month.

In a post on the Natick Police Department’s official Facebook page, they share the video that shows two men grabbing several gas cans from a trailer.

At one point, one of the men appears to look at the camera as he fixes her hair.

The post says, “After dark, they mingle about the trailers locating the full cans that they take off into the night. If this happened once it probably would have gone unnoticed, but these events are starting to add up. Replacing the fuel, the cans and the time to do so is going beyond a nuisance and becoming expensive.”

Investigators say there have been multiple thefts at that business.

Anyone who recognizes these men is urged to call the Natick Police Department Detective Division at 508-647-9520.

You can report anonymously using their online reporting system at www.natickpolice.com or http://www.natickma.gov/201/Online-Reporting

