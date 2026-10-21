METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Methuen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of juveniles accused of assaulting a man on the city’s rail trail on Friday.

Greg Curtis said he was along the rail rail near the Nevins MSPCA just after 5:39 p.m. when a group of teenagers on e-bikes approached him from behind and punched him in the back.

“I felt a blow, a pinch to my kidney; very, very painful, and as I looked up there were seven teens on e-bikes just flying,” Curtis said. “It really hurt. I’m okay, but the thing is, I looked up and I saw he had his red hoodie up, but he turned and he smiled at what he had done.”

Curtis, a social worker who has lived in the community for 20 years, told 7NEWS he continued down the trail where other people said they also had concerning encounters with the group. He voiced those concerns at Methuen’s City Council meeting Tuesday night.

“They said that the teens were yelling profanities at them, and swearing at them, insulting them,” Curtis said.

Methuen police released surveillance video of the group, who they believe were traveling from Lawrence to Salem, New Hampshire. Officers are now increasing patrols in the area.

“We don’t want anybody in Methuen feeling like they can’t go out and take a walk on a rail trail and mind their own business, it’s just not acceptable,” Methuen Interim Police Chief James Moore said.

In a post on Facebook, Methuen Mayor D.J. Beauregard wrote:

“It’s not funny. It’s disgusting. Our residents deserve to feel safe walking our rail trail, visiting our parks, and enjoying our community without fear of being assaulted or intimidated. We will not tolerate this kind of lawlessness in Methuen.”

Curtis said if the people responsible for the attack come forward, he does not intent to press charges. Instead, he is asking them to join him on a walk.

“This is not their rail trail, and it’s not my rail trail,” he said. “It’s our rail trail, so I want to walk with them and talk with them, maybe get to know them a little bit, and maybe get to know me as someone other than a target.”

Anyone with information regarding their identities is asked to contact Methuen police.

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