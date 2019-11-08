Police searching for gunman after 2 people shot inside Lynn barbershop

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lynn are searching for a gunman who wounded two people after opening fire on a building that houses a barbershop and hair salon on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Surveillance footage that was released on Friday shows moments before the gunman opened fire into Rudy’s Barbershop and Reyni Hair Salon on Lewis Street before fleeing the scene.

The shooter fired at least four times, a witness told 7NEWS.

“He walked across the street, positioned himself in front of the building and shot four times, into the building,” an onlooker recalled.

Video from Sky7 HD showed shattered glass all over the sidewalk and officers placing evidence markers next to shell casings in the street.

Amber Contreras says she attempted to chase down the gunman after watching the bullets fly into the building.

“I heard pop, pop, pop, and all the windows shattered,” Contreras told 7NEWS. “I just ran after him. I just ran down that street. I had to, I just had to see who this person was.”

The owner of the barbershop, 44-year-old Rudy Bernabel, was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital after police say a bullet grazed his head. Another employee was taken to Salem Hospital after a bullet grazed his shoulder.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Bernabel returned to work on Friday and says he is lucky to be alive.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Lynn Police Department.

