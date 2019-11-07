Police searching for gunman after 2 people shot inside Lynn barbershop

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lynn are searching for a gunman who wounded two people after opening fire on a building that houses a barbershop and hair salon on Thursday afternoon, officials said

The shooter fired at least four times into Rudy’s Barbershop and Reyni Hair Salon on Lewis Street before fleeing the scene, witnesses told 7’s Steve Cooper.

Video from Sky7 HD showed shattered glass all over the sidewalk and officers placing evidence markers next to shell casings in the street.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

Terrifying moments for this woman who chased the gunman down the street in Lynn following the shooting #7news pic.twitter.com/3f3aMDjLWI — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 7, 2019

Witnesses say they watched a gunman fired off 4 shots on Lewis street in Lynn a short time ago #7news pic.twitter.com/rxeVkQ1jh7 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 7, 2019

Shell casing on Lewis street in Lynn as police search for suspects #7news pic.twitter.com/qNzp4cBUik — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 7, 2019

