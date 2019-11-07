Police searching for gunman after 2 people shot inside Lynn barbershop

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lynn are searching for a gunman who wounded two people after opening fire on a building that houses a barbershop and hair salon on Thursday afternoon, officials said
The shooter fired at least four times into Rudy’s Barbershop and Reyni Hair Salon on Lewis Street before fleeing the scene, witnesses told 7’s Steve Cooper.
Video from Sky7 HD showed shattered glass all over the sidewalk and officers placing evidence markers next to shell casings in the street.
No additional information was immediately available.
An investigation is ongoing.
