Police searching for gunman after brazen daylight shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for the suspect or suspects behind a brazen daylight shooting in Roxbury on Monday that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 181 Northampton St. about 12:35 p.m. found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot, according to Boston police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A heavily-armed SWAT team traveled door-to-door in the area and swept buildings in an effort to track down the shooter, according to Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.

“It was a shooting in the middle of the day,” he said. “In an abundance of caution, we’re searching the entire area.”

No arrests have been made.

“We don’t know if they’re from this area,” Gross added. “They just could have been on this street and something occurred.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.