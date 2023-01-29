BOSTON (WHDH) - City leaders are calling on the public to assist police as they search for a gunman following a daylight shooting in Mattapan on Sunday that left a young man dead.

Officers responding to an alert from a Shotspotter sensor near the intersection of Babson and Fremont streets around 11:30 a.m. found the victim dead, police said. Their name has not been released.

Mayor Michelle Wu responded to the scene and spoke out against another senseless act of street violence.

“Today, on a morning when so many families were just at church or enjoying a quiet Sunday morning, it’s incredibly painful to have this take place,” she said.

Ty Pooler, who lives across the street, said he and his wife were enjoying a quiet Sunday morning when the peace was shattered by three loud gunshots.

“Next thing you know, we look out the window and he was dead right there across the street,” he said, adding, “I just don’t understand why someone would take someone’s life like that.”

Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and not random.

Boston Police Commissioner called on the community to come forward with tips.

“If the public can help us with this we would greatly appreciate it, that’s how we all stay safe,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

