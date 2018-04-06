Police searching for gunman after fatal shooting in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is searching for a gunman following a fatal shooting in South Boston.

The incident happened at 11:35 p.m. at Costello Circle.

Upon arrival, officers said that they found a man shot in the head inside the building.

Officials transported the victim to Boston Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

“At this time, obviously we’re canvassing the area. We’re looking for witnesses. We’re looking at cameras,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Evans. “Obviously we need the public’s help to step up and help us solve this one.”

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police as the investigation continues.

