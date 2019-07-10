Police searching for gunman after missing teen, bystander shot in NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are searching for a gunman after a teenager missing out of New York and an innocent bystander were struck by gunfire in Manchester on Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Ahern Street around 3:15 p.m. learned a 42-year-old woman was en route to Elliot Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Police say the woman had opened the front door of her apartment to leave for work when she was hit by gunfire as she stood in her doorway.

The woman reportedly told police that she saw a tall, dark-skinned black man that she did not recognize holding a gun and another male running away from him.

Police say officers later found a 17-year-old boy in the area of Ahern Street suffering from a gunshot to the face.

The teenager was found to be missing out of New York. He was taken into custody and is waiting to be picked up by a family member.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are working to track down the gunman.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

A reward for information leading to a conviction is being offered.

