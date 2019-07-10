Police searching for gunman after missing teen, innocent bystander shot in NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are searching for a gunman after a teenager who had been missing out of New York and an innocent bystander were struck by gunfire in Manchester on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Ahern Street around 3:15 p.m. learned a 42-year-old woman was en route to Elliot Hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Mariela Maria had opened the front door of her apartment to leave for work when she was hit by gunfire as she stood in her doorway, police said.

Maria reportedly told police that she saw a tall, dark-skinned black man that she did not recognize holding a gun and another male running away from him.

Maria told 7NEWS that she’s thankful she was not seriously hurt by the shooter.

“Nothing serious, thank god. I’m here but still in a little bit of pain,” she said. “I was going to work and I saw these two kids arguing and I looked, I saw the gun, and I went inside my house but it was too late. I was already shot.”

At first, Maria says she didn’t realize she had been shot but called for help when she was overtaken by a burning sensation and saw blood.

Police say officers later found a 17-year-old boy in the area of Ahern Street suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot to the face.

The teenager was found to be missing out of New York. He was taken into custody and is waiting to be picked up by a family member.

Maria says the bullet pierced her stomach but it exited her side without causing serious injuries.

Police are working to track down the gunman.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

A reward for information leading to a conviction is being offered.

