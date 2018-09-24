Police searching for gunman after multiple shots fired at pair in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a gunman who fired multiple shots at two men on a moped in Milton Monday morning, sources told 7News.
State and local police responding to Neponset Esplanade Park near Brush Hill Road learned four shots had been fired from a black Honda that fled the area.
Both victims ran for cover in a wooded area and were not hit by the gunfire, sources said.
Detectives, crime scene services and a ballistics unit have been called to the scene.
A search for the shooter is ongoing.
No additional details were immediately available.
This is a breaking news story.
