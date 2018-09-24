Police searching for gunman after multiple shots fired at pair in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a gunman who fired multiple shots at two men on a moped in Milton Monday morning, sources told 7News.

State and local police responding to Neponset Esplanade Park near Brush Hill Road learned four shots had been fired from a black Honda that fled the area.

Both victims ran for cover in a wooded area and were not hit by the gunfire, sources said.

Detectives, crime scene services and a ballistics unit have been called to the scene.

A search for the shooter is ongoing.

No additional details were immediately available.

A search is on for suspects in Milton after shots were fired near Neponset Esplanade Park at 7 Brush Hill Rd. State police investigating, @MiltonPolice on site. The targets, who were apparently on this moped, were not injured according to a source. pic.twitter.com/FWfktodyvi — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) September 24, 2018

