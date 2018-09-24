Police searching for gunman after shooting along highway in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Marshfield are searching for a gunman after a woman was shot during a “rolling domestic dispute” in a car along Route 3A Monday night, law enforcement sources said.

Officers responding to an “active shooter” situation near Furnace Street learned that a man dressed in all black had fled the scene, according to the Marshfield Police Department.

The shooting happened on Main Street near ABC Equipment after 6 p.m., police said. The woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The man allegedly pulled out a gun while driving following a fight and shot the woman, causing the car to crash, according to 7’s Jonathan Hall.

A perimeter has been set up as authorities search for the man with K9 teams and a state police helicopter.

There was no immediate word regarding the severity of the woman’s injuries.

Police are urging residents to stay away from the area, stay inside and to lock their doors.

The names of those involved have not been released.

No additional details were immediately available.

Active shooter on Main Street by ABC equipment , please stay away from area and stay inside and lock your doors. Will update shortly — Marshfield Police Department (@Marshfield_PD) September 24, 2018

