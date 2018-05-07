Police searching for gunman in deadly Haverhill shooting

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 40-year-old man in Haverhill late Sunday night has a community on edge as authorities search for the gunman.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot in the chest about 11 p.m. at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Emerson Street and was rushed to Holy Family Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Haverhill resident Dan Kern said he looked outside after hearing a round of gunfire followed by the sound of someone screaming.

“I looked out my bedroom window to see someone performing CPR on a guy,” Kern told 7News. “Just someone screaming and yelling.”

Kern said the shooting, which left his neighbor’s house pierced by a bullet, has the neighborhood on edge.

Cary Vega, who lives near the scene of the crime, agreed.

“We could be in our kitchen and boom, there we go,” she said. “A bullet right through our window.”

Another resident, Richard Comeau, said street violence in the area has been escalating.

“There’s a lot of shootings, especially up the street,” he said. “There’s been a lot of things going on around here lately.”

Investigators spent hours canvassing the neighborhood for clues overnight. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being urged to call Haverhill police at 978-373-1212.

