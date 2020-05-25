Police searching for gunman who opened fire in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville police are turning the public for help tracking down a suspect accused of opening fire in a residential area Monday night.

Officers were called to the scene on Greenville Street after neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect fired from their car at another vehicle nearby.

No one was injured.

No further information has been released.

