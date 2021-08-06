BOSTON (WHDH) - Police say they are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a woman in the South End Friday night.

Officers arriving at the scene on Concord Street around 9:30 p.m. found the victim and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police have not released any suspect details but say there is no threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.

