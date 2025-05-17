BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a hatchet-wielding man who attacked another driver following a crash on Commonwealth Ave. in Boston late Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a single-vehicle crash with possible injuries in the area of 1032 Comm. Ave. around 11:45 p.m. learned that a man armed with a hatchet or small axe was smashing the windows of the crashed vehicle, according to police.

Evidence found at the scene indicated the Toyota Prius had been heading southbound when it veered to the right, jumped the median, and slammed into a tree on the sidewalk, police said.

The driver of the Prius said he recalled the suspect aggressively confronting him and smashing his vehicle windows with a hammer or axe. He described the suspect a white male who appeared to be about 25 years old, with an average build, slight build, and brownish hair.

He told police the suspect had swung the weapon at him and chased him down the street a short distance while waving it.

Witnesses told police the suspect walked towards Babcock Street and video recovered rom the scene shows the suspect smashing the victim’s vehicle repeatedly with a small hatchet.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Boston Police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)