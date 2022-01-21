LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a 3-year-old boy was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Lynn on Thursday night.

A mother had parked her car on Bulfinch Street just after 9 p.m. before taking her young son out of the vehicle, according to Lynn police.

The boy was on the pavement next to his mom when another vehicle came by and hit the boy before driving away, police said.

“There were somebody screaming and crying, but by the time I got to the window the first cops had showed up,” said Maria Santiago, who lives nearby.

The child was transported to Salem Hospital before being flown to a Boston hospital. He is recovering from a broken nose and a broken leg, according to a family friend.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark minivan.

Police say they are looking for security video in the area.

No additional information has been released.

