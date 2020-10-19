Police searching for hit-and-run driver after delivery man struck twice in Holliston

HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Holliston police are investigating after a delivery driver was struck by a hit-and-run driver and then struck again by a second vehicle Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Route 16 shortly before 7 a.m. transported the 45-year-old delivery driver to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, according to a release issued by the department.

A preliminary investigation indicates the delivery man had pulled over the side of the road to deliver a package when he was struck by a white, 4-door SUV traveling eastbound.

That driver did not stop and the man fell into the other lane of traffic where he was subsequently struck by a second driver who remained at the scene and called authorities.

Anyone who may have observed the crash is asked to call police at 508-429-1212.

No further information was released.

