QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help as they search for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian in Quincy on Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of 1020 Southern Artery in the Quincy Point neighborhood around 6 p.m. learned that a mid-sized, dark-colored SUV had just hit a pedestrian who was trying to cross Southern Artery in a crosswalk, according to Quincy police.

Investigators are searching for a vehicle matching the description with damage to the passenger’s side bumper, hood, and windshield.

The Quincy Police Department, Quincy Fire Department, and Brewster EMS responded to the scene. The pedestrian that was struck was transported to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the Quincy Police Department Traffic Unit and crash reconstruction investigators are on scene.

Anyone with information about this hit and run is urged to contact the Quincy Police Department at (617)479-1212.

