Police searching for hit-and-run driver after woman struck, seriously injured in NH

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a woman who was apparently struck and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver early Friday morning in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Officers responding to a report of a woman lying in the road on Woodbury Avenue around 1 a.m. found the victim suffering from serious injuries and assisted with transporting her to Portsmouth Hospital, where she remains in intensive care with life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the woman was struck in the area of 1840 Woodbury Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Peter Sheldon at 603-610-7609.

