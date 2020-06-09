Police searching for hit-and-run driver in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a driver wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in Boston on Tuesday that left a pedestrian hospitalized.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on Brighton Avenue around 7:30 p.m. found the pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries.

That person was transported to a local hospital.

No further information was released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)