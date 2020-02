BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a white car involved in a hit-and-run that hospitalized a man in Boston Sunday.

A man walking on Alford Street toward Everett was hit by a car, witnesses said.

The man was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating.

