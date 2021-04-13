Police searching for hit-and-run driver that left pedestrian seriously injured in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian seriously injured in Somerville Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near the intersection of Route 28 and Broadway around 8:40 p.m. found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where their current condition has not been released.

A clerk who works at the nearby Speedway gas station says he knew something wasn’t right when a couple ran inside to ask for help.

“I came out here to make sure he was OK with the couple and we called police,” he recalled. “Hopefully he will be ok.”

The clerk said the victim was a man who likely came out of the nearby Stop & Shop because groceries could be seen scattered on the ground.

“He wasn’t saying anything but he was breathing,” the clerk added. “I kept asking, ‘Are you awake? What’s your name? I need a name.'”

State police say they are searching for a white SUV with writing on the doors in connection with this hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is urged to contact state police at 781-396-0100.

