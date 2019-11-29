Police searching for hit-and-run driver that struck bicyclist, 4 cars in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that injured a bicyclist and left four cars damaged in Dorchester on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the reported crash on Columbia Road just before noon, police say.

Bernaldino Rosa says that he was driving down the street when his vehicle was hit by another car.

“The other car came flying like 50 or 60 miles per hour,” he recalled.

Rosa says the car then hit a parked car, which slammed into the car parked in front of it. It then spun out of control, taking down a fence and a man on a bike.

“I know his arm was broken and he was bleeding,” Rosa said.

Witnesses say the car then crossed the street, bumping another vehicle before coming to a rest on the sidewalk.

Rosa says the driver got out and came over to talk to him.

“He said, ‘I got no license, don’t call the cops,’ and I said, ‘you just hit me. Right now, I got to call the cops,’ and he said, ‘I gotta run’ and he ran off,” Rosa recalled.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while some of the cars were towed away.

Kerwin Albert’s white Toyota is dented but says it could have been a lot worse.

“I’m just happy I have a small bump. Everyone’s OK, alive, but Happy Thanksgiving, right?” Albert said.

Police say the man who took off from the scene was not the owner of the car.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information has been released.

