LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who damaged the front of a Dollar Tree location in Lakeville on Sunday before fleeing the scene, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the Dollar Tree on Main Street around 10 a.m. determined a vehicle had jumped the curb and hit the building, breaking glass on the building’s storefront. The vehicle involved fled the scene.

No injuries were reported. The Building Commissioner was notified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lakeville Police at 508-947-4422.

