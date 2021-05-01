Police searching for hit-and-run driver who critically injured pedestrian in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Boston late Friday night that left a pedestrian hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

Troopers are searching for the driver who struck the 44-year-old man shortly before midnight on Frontage Road, south of the Massachusetts Avenue Connector, according to a statement issued by a state police spokesman.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Boston Medical Center.

Anyone with information or who was on or in the area of Frontage Road (which runs parallel to Interstate 93 in South Boston/Roxbury) roughly between 11:45 and 11:55 p.m. Friday, and who may have witnessed the crash of a vehicle fleeing the area, is asked to contact state police at 617-946-3000.

No additional information was immediately available.

