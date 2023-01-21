BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass. Boulevard after a person in a wheelchair was fatally struck Friday night by a motorist who fled the scene.

Police cruisers and crime scene tape could be seen at the intersection late Friday night and into early Saturday morning. They have now confirmed the person struck was killed and the driver did not stop.

A witness told 7NEWS a driver in a compact car struck a person in a wheelchair around 11 p.m., dragged them a short distance, and then drove away.

A damaged wheelchair could be seen in the street. A witness said the man was well-known and homeless.

His name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

