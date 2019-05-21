Police searching for hit-and-run driver who fled Cape crash in back of landscaping vehicle

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect they say jumped into the back of a landscaping vehicle’s trailer in order the flee the scene of a crash on Cape Cod on Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation suggests two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on the Sagamore Bridge when one of the drivers crossed the dividing line and slammed into another motorist head-on, police said.

One of the drivers fled the scene by jumping into the back of a trailer on a landscaping vehicle.

The occupants of the other vehicle were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

