Police searching for hit-and-run driver who fled Fla. parking lot

OAKLAND PARK, FLA.- A driver was caught on camera striking a pedestrian in a Publix parking lot before taking off.

Surveillance footage shows the driver leaving a Publix in the area of Northeast 49th Street and Ninth Avenue in Oakland Park at around 8 p.m. on Feb. 23.

The driver behind what deputies believe to be a Kia Soul stopped to allow a pedestrian to walk in front of the car.

Before the victim finished crossing, however, the driver behind the wheel accelerated and hit him.

“It was so brazen, so reckless. The video, in this case, is pretty damning evidence,” Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Gina Carter said. “The driver in this case actually comes to a full stop allowing the victim to walk in front of his car, and just as he clears the vehicle, the driver intentionally speeds up and runs over our victim.”

Carter said the victim suffered a broken leg in several places.

Deputies said the driver fled from the scene heading south on North Dixie Highway.

Officials said the driver they are searching is a heavyset man with short brown hair and a brown beard who was captured on cameras inside of the supermarket wearing a red baseball cap, red T-shirt and khaki shorts.

