BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck two people in Roxbury on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of 1829 Washington St. around 6:30 p.m. found two victims who may have been on a moped at the time of the crash, according to Boston police.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital. One with serious injuries, the other with minor injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

