BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman in Roxbury on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported hit-and-run at the intersection of Adams and Dudley streets found a 60-year-old woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and learned they had been hit by a driver who fled the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)