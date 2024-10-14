BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman in Roxbury on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported hit-and-run at the intersection of Adams and Dudley streets found a 60-year-old woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and learned they had been hit by a driver who fled the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox