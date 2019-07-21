Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a woman as she was walking in a crosswalk in Somerville on Saturday and fled the scene, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported pedestrian crash found a woman who is about 50-years-old suffering from life-threatening injuries after being struck on Mystic Avenue southbound, according to state police.

Jose DaSilva was waiting at the crosswalk to cross the street at the same time and ended up witnessing the entire accident.

“It was a very bad accident,” DaSilva said. “It was right there at that point, and I was starting to cross, that’s why I was paying attention to the crosswalk, and then I saw the brake and I saw someone flipping over.”

DaSilva says the crash happened so fast, and the woman’s shoe was left in the middle of the street.

She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she later succumbed to her injuries, state police said.

The driver who hit her continued southbound after the crash.

A preliminary investigation suggests the woman was walking in the crosswalk when she was hit.

A witness told 7News they saw the driver initially get out of the car with their face covered before getting back in and driving away.

Those who live in the area say something needs to change.

“Is this dangerous for pedestrians? It is,” DaSilva said. “Nobody stops, they don’t stop at all.”

State police say the vehicle involved may be a Mercedes and likely has front-end damage, possibly on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is urged to contact state police at 508-820-2121 or by calling 911.

