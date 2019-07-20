Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a woman as she was walking in a crosswalk in Somerville on Saturday and fled the scene, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported pedestrian crash found a woman who is about 50 years old suffering from life-threatening injuries after being struck on Mystic Avenue southbound, according to state police.

She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she later succumbed to her injuries, state police said.

The driver who hit her continued southbound after the crash.

A preliminary investigation suggests the woman was walking in the crosswalk when she was hit.

State police say the vehicle involved may be a Mercedes and likely has front-end damage, possibly on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is urged to contact state police at 508-820-2121 or by calling 911.

