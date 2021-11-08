STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a juvenile seriously injured in Sterling on Saturday night.

The juvenile female was walking on the side of Chase Hill Road near Rota Spring Farms around 10:35 p.m. when a pickup truck passed at a high rate of speed and struck her in the face with its passenger-side mirror, according to Sterling police.

The truck, which is believed to be a newer model dark-colored Ford F150 with oversized tow mirrors and cab marker lights, did not stop and continued on Chase Hill Road toward Route 110, police said.

The pickup truck lost its mirror in the accident, police added.

The juvenile suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries to her face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sterling police at 978-422-7331.

