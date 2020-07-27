FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspect who struck a pedestrian with their car before fleeing the scene in Fall River on Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 368 Globe Street around 8:30 p.m. learned that a 36-year-old man was standing near his vehicle with his driver’s door open when a blue sedan struck him and the opened door, according to Fall River police.

The sedan reportedly fled the scene, leaving the pedestrian with serious injuries.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

On Saturday, a vehicle that matched the description of the suspected sedan was located in the area of Jencks and Alden streets with heavy damage on its passenger side, police said.

The sedan was towed away and will be processed by the Fall River police Crime Scene Unit detectives.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Fall River police at 508-676-8511 or Det. Dwaine Cabeceiras of the Major Crimes Division at 508-324- 2796.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)