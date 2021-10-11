LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian seriously injured in Lowell on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Dutton and Fletcher streets shortly after 7 p.m. found a man suffering from serious injuries, according to Lowell police.

He was transported to a local hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

The vehicle that struck him did not remain at the scene and is believed to be a white or light-colored Nissan SUV, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

