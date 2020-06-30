Police searching for hit-and-run driver who left pedestrian with critical injuries in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Lynn late Monday night that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers responding to the area of the 330 block of the Lynnway on the southbound side just before 11:30 p.m. found a 55-year-old Lynn man suffering from critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle, according to state police.

The victim was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where state police say he remains in serious condition.

“I mean it’s dangerous, it’s dangerous,” Owner and President of Lynnway Autosales Richard Aswad said. “This is a tough road some people cross the street and don’t look both ways.”

Aswad has worked in the area for about 30 years and said the road is becoming increasingly worse.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the vehicle was traveling northbound on the Lynnway when it struck the pedestrian and sent him flying onto the southbound side of the road, state police said. It then fled on Market Street.

The suspect vehicle is possibly a dark-colored SUV and may have front-end damage.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about that vehicle, or may have seen a vehicle matching that description on the Lynnway or elsewhere in the city at or after 11:30 p.m., is urged to contact state police-Revere at 781-284-0038.

